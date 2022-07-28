Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Harker Heights man and a Killeen woman were arrested by Central Texas College Police on campus Wednesday night after drugs and a weapon were found in their car.

CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said that around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a campus police officer made what was termed an “investigative stop” on a suspicious vehicle parked in the 400 block of Ranch Road – near the nature trail.

Vasbinder said that as the officer approached the vehicle, he discovered the odor of marijuana. When he got to the vehicle, he saw a man and woman in the back seat of the vehicle – who have been identified as 26-year-old Dustin McCoylee Ince, of Harker Heights, and 26-year-old Laura Kay Carr, of Killeen.

Dustin Mccoylee Ince. Laura Kay Carr.

Further investigation, as well as a search of the vehicle, led to the arrest of Ince and Carr on charges of possession of cocaine. Carr was also charged with a prohibited weapon on the premises of an educational institution, as the officer reported she had a handgun in her possession in plain view.

Both were taken to the Bell County Jail, where they remained on Thursday morning. Vasbinder confirmed that neither of them were CTC students.