BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Sections of North Blair Street will be closed during school days to allow Belton New Tech @Waskow students and staff to safely cross the street to reach satellite campus buildings.

The Belton Independent School District says these closures will include areas adjacent to the Belton Early Childhood School and Belton New Tech – between North Blair Street and East 3rd and 4th Avenues, and North Blair Street and East 4th and 5th Avenues. Barricades will be in place from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each school day to close those sections for north and south traffic on North Blair Street.

The district says that school bus service will not be impacted at either campus by the closure. Parents at the Belton Early Childhood School will continue with established drop-off and pick-up procedures.

At Belton New Tech, the visitor parking lot has been relocated to the intersection of North Blair Stree and East Fourth Avenue. Handicap parking is now located in the East Fourth Avenue parking lot.