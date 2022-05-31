Harker Heights (FOX 44) — The NTSB just released the final report on an ultralight that crashed along I-14 in Harker Heights, killing two men. The crash took place on September 24th, 2020.

The pilot was 71-year-old David Wesley and the passenger was 54-year-old Stephen Cockrell. Both men were from Killeen and were licensed pilots.

According to the NTSB report, dashcam video of the crash shows the airplane attempting to return to the airport moments after it took off and lost engine power.

As the ultralight flew at a low altitude, the wings rocked side to side, then the right wing dropped, causing the vehicle to crash into the ground. It came to rest upside down next to the westbound highway guardrail.

Investigators say that their examination of the ultralight found evidence of cold seizure, which caused the engine to fail. The NTSB says the cold seizure may have been caused by the engine not being given enough time to warm up after take-off.