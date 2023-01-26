Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a series of crashes that happened Thursday evening. They all took place in the southbound lanes around 7 p.m.

Officers received a call about a reckless driver who hit multiple vehicles. He then crashed his vehicle on the shoulder between I-35 and South General Bruce Drive.

Police officers report only one person received non-life-threatening injuries, but the rest of the people involved were not hurt.

I-35 was back open after about a 45-minute shutdown.

Anyone with information about the crashes or the reckless driver is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.