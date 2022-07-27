Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A very odd situation where police were told a man was slumped behind the wheel of a car with a woman sitting on top of him driving led to officers finding black tar heroin and making two arrests.

Around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Temple officers were called to a gas station in the 5500 block of South General Bruce Drive reporting the unusual activity. When officers got there, they saw the woman getting out of the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the officers made contact with both the woman and the man still sitting in the driver’s seat – identified as 33-year-old Jimmy Joe Wilson, Jr., of Salado. Police asked him to step out of the vehicle – with officers saying when he did so, he lost his balance, then said he needed to go to the hospital.

Jimmy Joe Wilson, Jr.

Emergency Medical Service personnel arrived on the scene, but Wilson then refused medical attention. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

The woman he was with has been identified as 25-year-old Rebel Victoria Cheyenne Morris, of Temple.

Rebel Victoria Cheyenne Morris.

Morris was determined to have had a warrant out for her arrest from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance.

Inside the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia – including needle syringes, a white powdery substance and medicine containers which did not have either of the car’s occupants’ names on them. They later found black tar heroin inside of Wilson’s sock.

Wilson and Morris were both transported to the Bell County Jail.