Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that involved a Killeen Police Officer Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to a home in the 800 block of Adela Street around 12:24 p.m. for a call about a possible burglary.

The officers say when they arrived a woman confronted them. During the altercation, one of the officers shot her.

A helicopter took the woman to Baylor Scott & White, where she is listed in critical condition. No officers were injured in the confrontation.

