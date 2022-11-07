Troy (FOX 44) — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Troy Monday night is under investigation.

DPS Sgt. Brian Washko tells FOX 44 News the shooting took place near the Love’s Truck Stop. Officers from Troy and Temple Police Departments are part of the investigation.

Sgt. Washko says the shooting took place at the end of a high-speed chase. No officers were injured, but a person was shot. That person’s condition and identity is not being released at this time.

