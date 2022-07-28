Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand jury has returned a deadly conduct indictment against 18-year-old Omarion Desmond Brown, but has no-billed him on a separate murder charge – both the case for which he was indicted and the one in which he was cleared took place in Temple.

The deadly conduct indictment was in connection with a June 26, 2021 shooting incident at the Club Paradise in which men were reported shooting at each other.

17-year-old Omarion Desmond Brown and one other man were arrested Monday during a traffic stop in the 600 block of South 7th Street and taken to the Bell County Jail on the deadly conduct charges.

It was about 2:30 p.m. that day that officers went to the club at 1722 South Martin Luther King Drive on a disturbance with shots fired. When they got there, officers found shell casings and abandoned firearms in the parking lot.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed numerous people in the parking lot, some of them fighting, with eventually several individuals shooting at each other. A short time later, three people were found at local area hospitals suffering from minor gunshot wounds believed relating to the disturbance.

A call went out to the public for information, and with that and the video, police began their investigation – identifying Brown and a second man as suspects and obtaining arrest warrants on charges of deadly conduct.

The grand jury determined there was not evidence to indict him on the murder charge in the other, separate case.