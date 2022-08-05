TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One adult and one juvenile have been arrested in connection to a robbery in Temple.

Officers were dispatched at 12:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. When they arrived, witnesses said two suspects, men ages 16 and 17, drove off in a stolen Infinity Sedan.

The vehicle’s license plate was shared with responding officers when one officer noticed he was driving behind the stolen vehicle, and a chase was underway.

The suspects then crashed into two parked pickup trucks, which caused the pickup trucks to collide with another vehicle. This caused significant damage in the area of S. 61st Street and Scott Boulevard. The two suspects then ran on foot, when officers apprehended them into custody.

No injuries have been reported. The 17-year-old was taken to the Bell County Jail, while the minor was taken to the Killeen Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.