Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old Temple man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the Sunoco located in the 5400 block of South General Bruce Drive at 3:20 a.m. Thursday, when the robbery was reported. Officers were told a man came in wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a mask.

The man held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money in a newer-model white GMC Denali.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified Karon Earl Johnson, of Temple, as a suspect.

Officers obtained a search warrant, which they served in the 3600 block of Profit Place on Monday. They took Johnson into custody and transported him to the Bell County Jail. His bond had not been set, as of Tuesday morning.