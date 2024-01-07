Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a string of crashes that sent two people to the hospital and sent a third to Bell County Jail.

The first crash took place around 10:57 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of N. 10th Street and Santa Fe Drive. Officers say the driver of a red Dodge SUV hit a marked KPD unit and then drove off. The officer in the vehicle was not injured, but could not chase the SUV because of the damage down to the unit.

At 11:03 p.m., a second patrol officer saw the SUV going south on WS Young Drive, approaching Central Texas Expressway quickly. That is when it crashed into a silver Honda sedan going north on WS Young.

The officer arrested the driver of the SUV and then took him to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries. An ambulance took the people inside the Honda to Baylor Scott and White with serious injuries.

The 27-year-old driver of the SUV is in the Bell County Jail facing several charges, including Driving While Intoxicated, Duty to Give Information and Render Aid, and Reckless Driving.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.