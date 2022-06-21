Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police responding to a report of a burglary of a building in progress early Monday morning ended up taking an 18-year-old man to jail.

Emil Cornilius Pedroza remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on felony charges.

Police were called to the 400 block of South 3rd Street at 3:25 a.m. Monday on the burglary report. Since the report indicated the burglary was actually underway, police first secured a perimeter around the building.

As the scene was secured, officers spotted a man walking behind a truck carrying two black bags and a plastic case. He was identified as Pedroza, and police reported that as they spoke with him, he admitted to officers that he was not supposed to be there and was “looking for items to steal.”

He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, with records indicating that beyond the third-degree felony, he was also named in separate charges of burglary of vehicles.