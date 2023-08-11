Temple, Tx (FOX44) – One person is in critical condition and and a 17-year-old is in custody following a Thursday night shooting in Temple.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Avenue E at 10:55 p.m. and found one male victim. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses were able to provide a possible identity of the suspect with officers able to locate 17-year-old Josiah Harrison who was taken into custody a short time later.

Police say the case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here