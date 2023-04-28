Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Friday morning.

Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds just before 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road. They performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took the victims to the hospital.

The man went to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. The woman went to Baylor Scott & White Temple, where her condition has stabilized.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. KPD says officers have not made an arrest in connection with the shootings.

This is the second murder in Killeen this year.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.