TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash.

Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police

Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.