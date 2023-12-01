TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Street around 10:17 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. The two suspects believed to be involved in this incident have been identified, and are at large.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.