TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fire-related death in Temple has been identified.

The Temple Police Department has identified the victim in Wednesday’s fire as 79-year-old Margaret Evirs. Her death is under investigation by the department, as well as the Temple Fire Marshal.

Emergency personnel with Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the 600 block of Banbury Drive in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision around 12:19 p.m. Wednesday for a structure fire. When they arrived, Evirs was found inside the residence, which was full of smoke.

The small fire, on some pieces of furniture, was quickly extinguished. Evirs was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.