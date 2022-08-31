BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Belton.

City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said that at approximately 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Belton Police Department responded to the collision – which happened in the 3300 block of Lake Road. The vehicles involved were a maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a silver dump truck.

The collision caused the maroon truck to roll onto its roof and catch fire, which was extinguished by bystanders. Romer says one person died in the crash, and was extricated from the pickup truck. The victim’s name is being withheld to allow for notification of next of kin.

Another person in the truck was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment. No other serious injuries occurred.

This crash is being investigated by the Belton Police Department’s Crash Team.