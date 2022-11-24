TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A major crash on Interstate 35 has resulted in one death and several injuries.

A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson has confirmed to FOX 44 News that crews were dispatched at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Love’s Truck Stop in Troy, on northbound Interstate 35. An initial report says between four and five vehicles were involved in the crash – with multiple extrications and multiple injuries reported.

Approximately eleven people were transported to area hospitals – three people were transported by helicopter and eight people were transported by ambulance. Temple Fire & Rescue also confirmed that one person succumbed to their injuries while at the hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.