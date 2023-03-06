TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been displaced after a recreational vehicle catches fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 11:43 a.m. Sunday to reports of a structure fire, in the area of E. Garfield Avenue and N. 12th Street. Crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from an RV behind a business at this intersection.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. An employee of the business was living inside of the RV. The person was not injured, but will be displaced from the vehicle due to the incident. Nearby equipment and materials being stored also received fire damage.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with nine units. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded.