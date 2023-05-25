Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – One man has been taken into custody after Killeen police interrupted a burglary at Marksman Killeen, a firearms and outdoors store.

Killeen officers were sent to the store at 2103 South W.S. Young Drive on an alarm call at 2:17 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they observed that forced entry had been made to the store through the roof. Officers entered the building and noticed a damaged gun case with weapons missing along with damage to ceiling tiles.

While officers were conducting their investigation, they heard noises coming from the ceiling. While the officers were trying to look above the ceiling, they noticed a suspect crawling away. Officers reported giving numerous commands for the suspect to stop, but say he refused.

Because of the missing firearms, the Tactical Response Team was deployed to assist. At about 6:55 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Because the suspect had not been arraigned by Thursday afternoon, his name was not immediately released.