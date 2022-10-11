Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Temple man is being held after a woman was shot during an argument Monday night.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive at 6:55 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.

The initial call had reported the shooting as an accident and that the wound was self inflicted.

When they got there, they found the victim outside. She told them she had been shot by a man who was inside.

Officers were told the man had been drinking and there had been an argument with the man taking a weapon from a night stand and that she had been shot.

The woman was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

One man, identified as 24-year-old Loggan Bayley Pedigo, was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County Jail.

Details of his charges were not available Tuesday morning and his bail had not been set.