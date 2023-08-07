Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A 19-year-old Moody man is being charged, and a second man initially detained has been released, following a Saturday shooting in Temple which left two people injured.

Jesse James Loden, of Moody, remained the Bell County Jail on Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting in the 1700 block of South 31st Street. He and a second man were detained after police found two vehicles seen leaving the scene. Detectives interviewed both men, with the second released.

The victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances of the shooting were not initially released.

For more information, you can read the original story here.