HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – On Thursday evening of May 20, around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot victim at the vicinity of Central Texas Expressway access road and South Ann Blvd.

The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The victim of the shooting is recovering and is in stable condition.

The victim stated that the suspect was in a dark color four door sedan and unknown make.

The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). You can also report online here.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.