SALADO ,Texas (FOX 44) -The Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a head on collision in Salado, involving a wrong way driver.

A 26-year-old man from Killeen, Texas, was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of IH-35 in his 2017 Nissan Altima, while a 34-year-old man from Mexico, was travelling southbound approaching the Nissan in a 2010 Chrysler 300 sedan.

The Nissan driver and the Chrysler driver collided head on, causing damage to both vehicles.

The 26-year-old driver of the Nissan showed signs of impairment and was transported to Scott and White ER for non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler refused transport for minor injuries.

This crash investigation is still active and open. For more information, you can visit here.