TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a structure fire in Temple.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to 209 E. Downs Avenue at approximately 10:58 p.m. Monday after reciving a report of the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure, with flames beginning to spread through the yard of a neighboring home. The fire was called in by neighbors nearby who noticed the blaze.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters quickly brought the incident under control, but not before significant damage was done to the home. Two occupants have been displaced. One was transported to the ER for injuries. The other occupant was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with nine units and 22 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.