Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop.

Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray Dodge pickup on Interstate 35. After the stop, the officer reported observing marijuana in plain view and called for an additional unit.

While he was waiting for the second unit to arrive, the driver of the pickup drove off – with officers saying he was weaving in and out of traffic at high speed.

Other officers spotted the truck going east on Midway Drive still at high speed, and not obeying traffic signs or traffic lights.

Officers eventually found the truck parked and spotted a man running between houses. Another man who was in the truck got out and stood next to it with his hands in the air. The man told officers it was his vehicle, but his cousin – identified as 18-year-old Brian A. Martinez – had been driving. He also told officers there was a firearm in the center console.

Officers searched the area and found Martinez hiding behind a gas station in the 3000 block of Thornton Lane. Martinez was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday.