TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in their home during an aggravated burglary in Temple. The suspects are being sought.

Temple Police officers responded around 2:39 a.m. Friday to a call of a burglary and shooting in the 600 block of Kacie Drive. Police report that three suspects entered the residence and stole multiple electronics and other materials. When the suspects were leaving, one of them fired their weapon and hit the victim.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-

8477.