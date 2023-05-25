Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – One man was injured in a late Wednesday night shooting in Harker Heights.

HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said it happened moments before midnight in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing. Stewart said an unknown person intentionally fired a handgun into a vehicle being driven by the male victim.

The driver was able to get himself to Seton Medical Center where he was treated for a non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no random threat to the general public.

Shell casings and shards of glass were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is listed as ongoing.