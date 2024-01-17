KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital and two Killeen Police Department officers have been placed on leave after an officer-involved shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Elms Road at approximately 1:05 p.m. Sunday in reference to an armed subject. Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in a disturbance and fled on foot towards Florence Road.

Before officers arrived, the call was upgraded to a call of shots fired. Officers arrived, found the suspect, and engaged him. This resulted in the officers discharging their firearms and striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White, and is listed in stable condition. The department says both of the officers are twelve-year veterans, and that they were placed on administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers responded to the scene, and are the lead investigating agency. Killeen PD’s Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an internal investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.