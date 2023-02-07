TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in Temple.

Police officers responded to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive around 5:13 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they discovered one person was shot in the leg.

There is no suspect in custody – however, this is believed to be an accidental shooting.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple

Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-

8477.