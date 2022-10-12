TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple.

The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.

The man was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.