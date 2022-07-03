Bell County (FOX 44) — Temple police officers are searching for the person who shot a man Saturday night.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of N. 12th Street around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one wounded man.

An ambulance took the man to a hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say the shooter drove off in a gray Dodge Challenger, headed west on E. Downs Ave.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.