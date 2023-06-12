Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – One person was killed and Killeen police are looking for a gray car following an early Sunday morning hit and run traffic crash.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happed about 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Elms Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that two motorcycles were going west on East Elms Road when the victim dropped an item in the roadway. Both motorcyclists stopped and got off their motorcycles to retrieve the item. While the victim was trying to pick up the dropped item, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle and identifying the driver. Police said the vehicle is believed to be a smaller gray sedan that may have front end and windshield damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or go online here You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

The victim was identified as Eric Rucker, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola Rucker James at 3:21 a.m. Sunday. She ordered an autopsy.

The investigation is listed as ongoing.