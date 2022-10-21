BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle.

Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.

Myers came to rest in a ditch.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.