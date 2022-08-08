TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park.

Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.

The Temple Police Department, Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife, all assisted in the search.

The victim was located at 1:28 p.m., and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Identity of the victim will be released once all next of kin notifications are made.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.