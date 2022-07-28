TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Upon arrival, they found a man injured. Temple PD learned that the man had picked up a hitchhiker who then stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck.

The victim was transported to Temple Baylor Scott and White hospital. where he was later pronounced dead.

The Temple Police Department is searching for a white 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Texas License Plate MKW5208.

If anyone sees this vehicle contact 911 immediately and do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white man with red hair, who drove away southbound on MLK Dr. This case is an active murder investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.