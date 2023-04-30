Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating an early morning shooting. It happened around 4:48 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They performed life-saving measures until Killeen EMS arrived.

A helicopter took the man to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

Officers say it appears the man was inside a business, along with several other people at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made so far.

The Killeen Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.