Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – One man was shot during an early Friday morning domestic disturbance in Harker Heights.

HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers were called to the 600 block of Yucca Circle at 3:23 a.m. Friday and found that two men had been involved in the domestic incident and that one was believed to have shot the other.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and officers were investigating the circumstances of the disturbance and shooting.

No arrests had been made as of late Friday morning and the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division was handling the case.