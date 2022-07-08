TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male minor injured.

Around 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Henderson and East Avenue H. The victim called and stated that he had been shot.

When Temple PD Officers arrived on scene, the individual had already left in a vehicle, and no shell casings were found in the area.

The minor was then located by Temple PD officers in the 1300 block of East Barton Avenue with a single gunshot to his right leg.

The individual did not cooperate with officers in telling them what happened, or information regarding a suspect.

He was then taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.