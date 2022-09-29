Killeen (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers are investigating an overnight deadly shooting.

Officers went to the 600 block of Leo Lane around 2:38 a.m. Thursday night after getting a call about a shooting.

They found 30-year-old Denzell Roderick Jordan and started life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Their efforts failed and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him dead at 3:30 a.m. He ordered an autopsy.

Detectives determined the shooting took place during a domestic incident and the shooter ran off before police got there.

Detectives found a suspect through their investigation and have the person in the Killeen City Jail.

This is the 14th murder in Killeen this year.

This is an ongoing investigation and FOX 44 News will update this report as more information is released.