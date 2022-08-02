TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead.

Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.

The male passenger was found dead on the scene. The other passengers involved in the crash have not reported any injuries. Temple Fire and Rescue, as well as Temple EMS, responded to the scene.

Traffic has been diverted to the access road General Bruce Drive while authorities continue to work on scene. The Belton Police Department reported Tuesday morning that traffic is completely congested and hardly moving.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.