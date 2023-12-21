Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – One person successfully escaped a Thursday morning Temple house fire unharmed.

Temple fire units were sent to 910 Alamo Court at 9:22 a.m., with the first firefighters arriving in five minutes to find smoke coming from the front door and the attic. Firefighters verified that occupants were out safely, then entered and started searching for the fire.

The fire was reported under control at 10:25 a.m. No injuries were reported to the resident, or to any of the firefighters.

Investigators say it appeared the fire started with the home’s water heater.