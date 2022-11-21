KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Police officers and one other person were involved in a vehicle crash on Saturday.

Investigators with the Killeen PD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash – which occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and a police cruiser – with two officers and the sole occupant of a Kia.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that the preliminary investigation revealed the police cruiser was traveling northbound on W.S. Young Drive, with lights and siren. The Kia was traveling westbound on Central Texas Expressway and struck the cruiser.

The operator of the Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The officers sustained minor injuries, and were treated and released at the scene by Killeen EMS.