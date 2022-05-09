Bell County (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says one person died this weekend after an accident on Lake Belton.

Officers tell FOX 44 News that a boat being loaded onto a vehicle at the Temple Lake Park ramp Saturday evening hit Ronnie Viss, causing his death.

He was the owner of Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Viss served on the City Council in Gatesville for eight years and was the mayor pro-tem most of his term.

At this time, officers say it does not appear that any citations will be issued, but the investigation does continue.