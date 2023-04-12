KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal crash at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive has been identified.

Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit have identified the victim as Donald Daniel Eagen, of Killeen.

The crash took place at 8:58 p.m. on April 7. When Killeen Police officers arrived at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive, they found Eagen unconscious in a red sedan. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 10:06 p.m. that night.

Officers say the crash involved four vehicles going south on Robinett Road. One vehicle ended up striking a nearby home. They believe speed and weather conditions played a role in the crash.

Ambulances took four people to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, a fifth went to Advent Health, and a sixth to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. All are in stable condition.