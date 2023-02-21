Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) – Texas Rangers are investigating an overnight shooting that involved a Harker Heights police officer.

Police tell FOX 44 News it happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when an officer tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police say the driver pulled over at first, but then drove off with the officer in pursuit. The driver lost control of the car and crashed near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline, according to the officer.

The driver got out of the wrecked car holding a knife, and reportedly approached the officer in a threatening manner. The officer shot the driver with his service weapon.

Officers and Harker Heights EMS tried to keep the driver alive, but Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the suspect dead at 3:27 a.m.

Police are not identifying the driver or the officer at this time. The officer is on administrative leave while the Texas Department of Public Safety investigates the shooting. That is standard policy during a use of deadly force investigation.