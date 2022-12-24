Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.

Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.

Jones succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman declared him deceased at 2:44 a.m.

At this time, Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. It is being investigated as the city’s 22nd murder of 2022.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, Killeen Police would like to hear from you. Call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.