Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police received a call at 9:19 p.m. about a shot disturbance in the block of 3900 Shallowford West Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. The person’s name has not been released at this time.

Investigators have also not released any information about the shooter.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.