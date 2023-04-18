Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting near Temple College, which is off of South 1st.

A department spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that one person was shot at the Temple College University Courtyard Apartments. around 3:42 p.m.

Police say someone shot the victim in the leg. The person is at the hospital, condition unknown.

The shooter is not in custody, so police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

According to a Temple College Leopard Alert, the main campus is in lockdown and buildings are locked. It describes the shooter as a woman with gold braids, wearing a black dress.

We will update this report as more information is released.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously